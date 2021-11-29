Racism In Indian Cricket Exposed By Former Leg Spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Earlier Munaf Patel Abhinav Mukund Opener Also Exposed the Same Matter

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has made a big disclosure about apartheid. He has said that even in his own country, he has to face discrimination due to color. Earlier, Indian opener Abhinav Mukund has also made similar allegations.

Former leg-spinner and commentator of the Indian cricket team Laxman Shiva Ramakrishnan has made a big disclosure about apartheid. She has alleged that throughout her life she has faced “discrimination because of colour” which has happened to her in her own country as well.

Let us tell you that Shiva Ramakrishnan has played nine Tests and 16 ODIs for India. He is also a popular English commentator. He has revealed his experience in the context of the racism episode that brought England cricket into the limelight.

Sivaramakrishnan wrote on his Twitter handle, “I have faced discrimination and criticism my whole life because of color, so it doesn’t bother me anymore. Unfortunately it happened in my own country.

The former leg-spinner was reacting to a Twitter post that hinted at online trolling by commentators. In the next comment, he wrote that, ‘Even today I get such messages in the form of DM (Direct Message).’

Significantly, Sivaramakrishnan is not the only Indian player who has spoken about being discriminated against. In fact, Tamil Nadu opener Abhinav Mukund had also raised the issue on social media in 2017.

Mukund has also played seven Test matches for India. He posted a statement on his Twitter page, which read, “I have been traveling in and out of the country since the age of 15. Ever since I was young, people’s craze for my skin color has always been a mystery to me.

He had said in the statement, “Whoever follows cricket will understand it. I have been training and playing all day in the sun and never once have I regretted getting tan.

“It’s because I love what I do and it’s only after hours of outdoor practice that I’ve been able to achieve certain things,” he said. I am from Chennai which is one of the hottest places in the country.

Last year, former Indian and Karnataka fast bowler Doda Ganesh also spoke about his experience of racial discrimination. At the same time, Munaf Patel has also disclosed about this. Apart from this, senior player Farooq Engineer had also referred to the racial remarks made against him in England in this heated atmosphere.