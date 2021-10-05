Racism played a role in indigenous woman’s death, coroner finds

MONTREAL — It was a case that shook Canada: Last year a 37-year-old Indigenous mother of seven died in a Quebec hospital after a nurse taunted her, “You’re stupid as hell,” It’s only good to have sex, and “the dead are good.”

On Tuesday, a coroner said the death of the woman, Joyce Aquan, could have been prevented and that racism and prejudice had played a part in her treatment. Because of prejudice, she said, medical staff had mistakenly assumed that Ms. Ichakan was a drug addict.

But there was no evidence that Ms Ichaquan, who had a history of heart problems, was experiencing drug withdrawal, said the coroner, Gehen Kamel.

“It was a death that could have been prevented,” Ms Kamel said on Tuesday. Ms Kamel, in a report released last week that detailed deficiencies in Ms Ichquan’s care, said evidence suggested she died of pulmonary edema, an excess of fluid in the lungs.