Racism played a role in indigenous woman’s death, coroner finds

18 seconds ago
MONTREAL — It was a case that shook Canada: Last year a 37-year-old Indigenous mother of seven died in a Quebec hospital after a nurse taunted her, “You’re stupid as hell,” It’s only good to have sex, and “the dead are good.”

On Tuesday, a coroner said the death of the woman, Joyce Aquan, could have been prevented and that racism and prejudice had played a part in her treatment. Because of prejudice, she said, medical staff had mistakenly assumed that Ms. Ichakan was a drug addict.

But there was no evidence that Ms Ichaquan, who had a history of heart problems, was experiencing drug withdrawal, said the coroner, Gehen Kamel.

“It was a death that could have been prevented,” Ms Kamel said on Tuesday. Ms Kamel, in a report released last week that detailed deficiencies in Ms Ichquan’s care, said evidence suggested she died of pulmonary edema, an excess of fluid in the lungs.

On Tuesday, explaining her findings at a news conference, Ms Kamel called on the Quebec government to recognize “systemic racism” in the health care system and across the province.

If Ms. Ichakan was a white woman, Ms. Kamel said, she would still be alive today.

Ms Ichaquan died on September 28, 2020 after capturing the taunts of medical staff in a Facebook Live broadcast that went viral across Canada, sparking widespread outrage. The video has become a powerful global symbol that Canada’s discredited health care system is failing indigenous peoples.

Retired Quebec Superior Court Justice Jacques Viens had already concluded in a 2019 report that “cultural barriers” and prejudice in the health care system in Quebec were having “serious consequences” for indigenous peoples. He details a range of problems, including a “delayed diagnosis” and the failure of medical staff to order necessary exams or medication.

After the broadcast of Ms. Ichakan’s video, the hospital fired the nurse and an orderly. But the government of Quebec Premier François Legault has not acknowledged the existence of systemic racism in the province.

It has also refused to adopt “Joyce’s Principles”, a set of policies aimed at providing fair access to health services for Indigenous peoples, as the document outlining the policies refers to “systemic racism”.

Mr Legault said later on Tuesday that racism and discrimination towards indigenous peoples is unacceptable. He said the health care authority that runs the hospital where Ms Ichakan died had taken a number of measures to combat racism, including setting up cultural sensitivity training for staff.

But Mr Legault said he stood by his belief that there was no systemic racism in Quebec. “To say that the whole system is racist,” he said, “I cannot accept that.”

The comments drew criticism from Indigenous leaders, including Chief Constant Awashish, the leader of Ms Ichakan’s Atikamek First Nations community, who said Mr Legault’s response showed there was “a lot of work” to be done.

Ms Kamel said that in Ms Ichquan’s case, she was greeted by prejudice from the moment Juliet entered the hospital. She said the medical staff assumed she was suffering a drug withdrawal and treated her with contempt.

Ms Ichquan had been “marked and labeled as a drug addict,” she told reporters, and the care she received was “tainted with prejudice”.

“There were some silent witnesses. Some did not act,” Ms Kamel said of the hospital staff. He said: “In this case we have evidence that the system failed.”

Without Ms Ichquan’s Facebook Live video of her treatment, he said, the circumstances of her death could never have been known.

In her report, Ms Kamel called on the Quebec government to take steps to end systemic racism.

“We have witnessed an unacceptable death and we must ensure that it does not go in vain and that we as a society learn from this tragedy,” he wrote in his report. “It is therefore unacceptable that broad sections of society deny a reality that is so well documented.”

Ms Ichaquan’s husband Carol Dubey said on Tuesday that the coroner’s report confirmed that his wife had been a victim of prejudice.

“The system today allows people with prejudice to commit horrors,” he said.

