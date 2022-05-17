Racist graffiti on Buffalo area community leader’s home



TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Within the midst of all the things the Western New York community goes by means of within the days after a racist hate crime killed 10 folks at a Buffalo grocery store, a Niagara County household woke as much as a disturbing sight Monday morning: “KILL ALL (racial expletive)” was written on the again of their fence.

Johnny Parks, who lives on the home, noticed it and known as police to file a report. He then calmly instructed his spouse that he’d determine the right way to get it cleaned up.

Parks is a father of 4, and a grandfather. He was a youth soccer coach for 25 years after which coached at Niagara Wheatfield Excessive College for 4 years. Now, he’s a referee.

Parks lives close to a neighborhood park and frequently places out water bottles for the youngsters taking part in basketball. He additionally picks up particles from the playground so the children can have a pleasant place to get pleasure from themselves.

“He’s gained our Serving to Palms award on the city, he’s on a pair committees, he desires to become involved … and that is the thanks he will get from our community,” City of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace mentioned. “It’s simply unhappy.”

Wallace mentioned he’s appalled by the racism, and Parks’ youngsters say the identical.

“I’ve by no means felt so misplaced in my very own neighborhood, and that is the place that I principally grew up,” mentioned Jazlyn Parks, Johnny’s daughter. “It’s unhappy.”

A household within the City of Niagara woke as much as a racist hate message painted on their fence, which has been blurred out right here. The resident mentioned Home Depot changed the panels of the fence that have been painted on, and paid for a safety digicam to be put in within the area. (Kelsey Anderson/Information 4)

“Sufficient must be sufficient,” mentioned Willie Truthful III, Johnny’s son. “I bleed. I’ve cells in my physique. I’ve two legs, two arms simply as a white individual does. We’re all the identical. Pores and skin coloration seems totally different, however I’m an individual identical to you’re an individual.”

However as an alternative of getting indignant, Johnny mentioned he simply desires folks to be higher educated.

“I believe if everyone bought to know their neighbors just a little bit higher, this wouldn’t occur,” he mentioned. “It’s one thing that we have to educate our younger folks and our older folks, in order that we are able to transfer previous this and it doesn’t occur to anybody else.”

And when requested if he nonetheless considers this area because the ‘Metropolis of Good Neighbors,’ he mentioned “Sure.”

“One dangerous apple doesn’t spoil the entire bunch,” he mentioned.

Parks mentioned Home Depot changed the panels of the fence that have been painted on, and paid for a safety digicam to be put in within the area.

Governor Kathy Hochul said on social media, New York State Police is investigating.