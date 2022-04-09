radhan Mantri Sangrahalaya will be inaugurated on 14th April by NDA PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister’s Museum will be inaugurated on 14 April 2022. This museum built in the national capital Delhi will have a glimpse of the work of the Prime Ministers of India so far. It was earlier called Nehru Bhawan, although now it is included in this museum. Actually last month a cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. In which the decision was taken to convert Nehru Museum into PM Museum.

Let us tell you that it is being inaugurated on 14 April. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti is also celebrated on this day. In such a situation, this museum will be dedicated to the country on this day. It is worth noting that its purpose is to give a message to the general public that how the Prime Ministers of the country worked to take the country forward despite all the challenges. In this, the works of all the Prime Ministers will be displayed without any discrimination.

In the cabinet meeting held regarding this, PM Modi had said that the government has taken this step to acknowledge the contribution of former prime ministers. We would like to recognize the contribution of all Prime Ministers. Their families were also approached to collect valuable facts about former Prime Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Museum.

Important correspondence, some personal items will also be displayed in this museum. Apart from this, gifts and memorabilia related to the Prime Ministers, honours, coins, medals, commemorative stamps etc. will be seen. The information shown in this has been collected through Doordarshan, Ministry of Defence, Media Houses (Indian and Foreign), Film Division, Parliament TV, Print Media, etc.

In the PM Museum, information from India’s freedom struggle to the making of the Constitution will be found. The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of today’s India. It has been given the shape of the hands of the leaders. The museum’s structure, built on an area of ​​10,491 square meters, is sustainable and energy-saving. The special thing is that no tree has been cut or transplanted in the premises in its construction.