Radhe actor Salman Khan says he cannot be like Chulbul Pandey at home; ‘My dad would hit me, my mom would slap me’

Bollywood’s celebrity Salman Khan has given a number of mind-blowing performances up to now and his film characters are fairly standard amongst audiences. Just lately, the actor spoke about his film characters and mentioned that he cannot replicate the traits of those roles in actual life as his dad and mom may hit him. Radhe actor Salman just lately opened about taking part in relatable characters. Additionally Learn – Dabangg 3: Makers take away sure scenes from track Hud Hud Dabangg

In a current interview with a media portal, the actor mentioned that in his growing-up days, after watching a film, he would stroll out of the theatre eager to be like the hero. Properly, now the actor feels that he cannot take dwelling the characters he performs on the large display screen. Salman mentioned that he cannot stroll round within the entrance of his dad and mom like Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg or Radhe’s character. He mentioned that his father would hit him and his mom would slap him and his brothers and sisters would be embarrassed by him. So at dwelling, he behaves as a son and as a brother. Additionally Learn – Dabangg 3 meta evaluation: Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha’s film will get a giant thumbs up from the critics

The actor even added saying that he does not take dwelling the romance both nor the motion scenes. He is aware of his capability and he solely takes again dwelling a little bit of goodness. Salman’s performed the character of Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg movie in 2010. He as soon as once more reprised the function for Dabangg 2 and three. Additionally Learn – Leisure High Tales, December 18: Will Chulbul Pandey be part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe? – discover out

The actor is all set to win hearts together with his upcoming movie Radhe. Aside from Salman, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff will be seen taking part in a pivotal function within the film. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and can be launched on Could 13.

