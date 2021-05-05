Radhe India Box Office Report: Radhe India Box Office First Weekend Report: Salman Khan’s film collects around Rs 60,000 in the opening weekend from 3 cinemas in Tripura.

Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai’ was released on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in cinemas and OTT platforms across the world. The film was screened in cinemas from Dubai to Australia and from USA to New Zealand. Due to corona infection and lockdown in India, ‘Radhe’ can only be screened in 3 cinemas. The film was also expected to hit theaters in Hyderabad, but there was a lockdown in Telangana before ‘Radhe’ was released on May 12. The first weekend of the film also ends on Sunday. But do you know how much money was earned in the first four days of the three theaters in the country (box office report)?

Radhe was screened in three cinemas in Tripura

While most of the viewers in the country watched the film in ‘Pay Per View’ format on OTT, the film could be screened in only three cinemas in the state of Tripura. 2 of these are in Agartala and one in Dharmanagar. These three cinemas are showing 11 shows of the film in one day. However, due to the night curfew, the last show in these cinemas is at 3 p.m.

Earned around Rs 60,000 in four days

Many parts of Tripura have been made containment zones. In such a situation only 20 per cent of the people are allowed to leave these areas. This has also affected the film’s earnings. Interestingly, despite the film’s presence on OTT, many spectators reached the cinema and enjoyed the film on the big screen. According to Bollywood Hungama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother made a business of Rs 10,432 in the first three days, i.e. on May 13. The film grossed Rs 22,518 on the second day on Friday and Rs 13,485 on Saturday. Earnings were just Rs 13,485 on the weekend. Thus, Radhe made a business of Rs 59,920 in the first weekend of the three movies.

It has been shown in only two cinemas since Monday

Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother’ has set a record on OTT on the first day. Zee5 alone received over 42 million views on its first day. Not only that, but the tsunami of Salman’s fans caused the app’s server to crash on the first day. Trade experts say that despite the release on OTT, earning Rs 60,000 in four days from just three cinemas is significant in all the difficulties. However, there has been a lockdown in Agartala since May 17. Under such circumstances, Radhe’s shows can now be continued in only two cinemas in Tripura.

Salman and Makers warning about piracy

However, the film has also been leaked online and the producers and Salman Khan himself have also objected to the piracy of the film. A complaint has also been lodged in the cyber cell. Recently, in an interview before the release of the film, Salman Khan himself admitted that he regrets that the film could not be screened in cinemas. Salman had said that this would be the first time that the box office collection of any of his Eid releases would be ‘zero’. However, this did not happen because of these three cinemas in Tripura.