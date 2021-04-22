Radhe Movie Review in Hindi: Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Movie Review & Rating – Radhe Movie Review & Rating: Salman Khan, Disha Patni Starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Movie Review

Mumbai, the city of dreams, is in the grip of drugs. Rana (Randeep Hooda) is the king of this drug cartel. He wants to rule the city. The city has become unsanitary due to drugs and it needs to be cleaned. Salman Khan (Radhe) is a suspended police officer. Radhe is responsible for cleaning.

Review: Salman Khan’s ‘Wanted’ was released in 2009. The film was directed by Prabhudev. It was a remake of the Tamil film Pokiri. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother is the sequel to this film. The story is entirely about Mumbai. In the film, Salman Khan is in his familiar ‘Masi Action Avatar’. Radhe is an encounter specialist. In the last 10 years, his account has seen 97 encounters and 23 transfers. Now Mumbai is in the grip of drug mafia, Radhe has come to clean up the city, in his own style. It is time to flirt with Radhe in the face of terrible beatings and helpless help of helpless people. He fights for love with his own boss (Jackie Shroff) sister Dia (Disha Patni).

Radhe Trailer Review: This ‘Radhe’ is like ‘Wanted’



‘Radhe’ is a characteristic Bollywood film with action, drama, comedy, dialogues with some judges. But the only thing that fights such films is that it should be interesting, there is no repetition in it and at the same time there is something new. Director Prabhu Deva has tried his best to do all this for the audience through the film. However, the film has derailed in many places. But because of the dangerous action and the strong villain, this movie keeps you hooked.

The beginning of the film leaves its mark on the audience. One scoundrel curses another scoundrel. There are many scenes of conflict between Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, which look good. And most importantly, the film has tremendous action, which is also new, stylish and has shown a lot of bloodshed.

Radhe ‘City Mar’ song out: Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s ‘City Mar’ song released, Yulia voiced

However, there are many things in the film that distract you from this bloodbath. In all this, Disha Patani is at the forefront. She is a perfect eye-candy. She adds glamor to the film. But with his arrival the film deviates from its original story. There is a globality in the persona of direction, which definitely indicates some range. But in the meantime, there are songs in the film, which do not fit between the story and the atmosphere. There are four songs in the film, out of which you like the title track of Sajid-Wajid and ‘Dil De Diya’ (Himesh Reshammiya). The background music of the film is provided by Sanchit and Ankit Balhara and she leaves no stone unturned to create an atmosphere in the film.

Prabhudeva has full faith in Salman Khan’s ‘Star Power’, style and swag in this film. Salman did not disappoint him either. His style and action thrills the avatar. Salman Baji is also excellent in dialogue. But on the one hand, while the action is strong, the dialogues are filmy. Along with the direction, Salman’s chemistry is nothing special. There are some magical scenes of Salman with Jackie Shroff, which have failed.

READ Also Chopra On Oprah! Netizens React To Priyanka Chopra Dil De Diya Song: Apart from Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandes is all set.

Randeep Hooda has left his mark on the screen every minute in the role of a villain. There are many villains in the film, but Randeep has surpassed them all. The film is a hard-core action, but with the help of dialogue and situations, an attempt has been made to add a touch of comedy to it. But they don’t have to laugh every time.

All in all, ‘Radhe’ is a movie that could have been a great experience to watch on the big screen, but due to the Corona epidemic, fans of ‘Bhaijaan’ in India will have to watch this Eid on TV at home. ‘Most Wanted Brother’. ‘We have to see. If you are a fan of action movies, you will love this movie. There are also several ‘whistle blow’ scenes in the film. Salman’s fans will surely be thrilled when good and bad come together. Even in an environment where we are all locked in lockdown, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother’ will surely bring laughter and joy to Salman Khan’s fans.