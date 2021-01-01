Radhe new song Nayan Ba ​​Nashila released: Radhe new song Nayan Ba ​​Nashila is out now

The first song of Ravi Kishan and Neha Shree Starrer long awaited Bhojpuri movie ‘Radhe’ has been released. The lyrics of the song are ‘Nayan Ba ​​Nashila’ and it has been released by Shahrukh Music on its official YouTube channel.

After its release, ‘Nayan Ba ​​Nashila’ has gone viral. The romantic avatars of Ravi Kishan and Neha Shree are seen in the song, which fans love very much. There is a glimpse of an elephant in the song.



The movie will be screened as soon as the cinema opens

The director of the film Riteish Thakur said, “Our film was made before Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ but could not be released due to the closure of the cinema due to Kovid-19. Now it will be presented as soon as the cinemas open.



Fans are waiting for the movie

After the release of the song, fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Apart from Ravi Kishan and Neha Shree, actors like Arvind Akela Kallu and Avatar Gill are also in important roles in the film.

