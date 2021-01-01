Radhe new song Nayan Ba Nashila released: Radhe new song Nayan Ba Nashila is out now
The movie will be screened as soon as the cinema opens
The director of the film Riteish Thakur said, “Our film was made before Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ but could not be released due to the closure of the cinema due to Kovid-19. Now it will be presented as soon as the cinemas open.
Fans are waiting for the movie
After the release of the song, fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Apart from Ravi Kishan and Neha Shree, actors like Arvind Akela Kallu and Avatar Gill are also in important roles in the film.
#Radhe #song #Nayan #Nashila #released #Radhe #song #Nayan #Nashila
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.