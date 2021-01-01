Radhe Overseas Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Action Movies Record Total Collection Drop To 14 Crores On Monday

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother’ released on Salman Khan’s Eid has hit the foreign box office. While the film was screened in only two cinemas in Tripura due to corona infection and lockdown in the country, the film’s earnings have dropped sharply since Monday after a good opening weekend abroad. The film has also been released on Pay Per View on OTT around the world, but piracy is also bothering the producers here.

Radhe has earned Rs 14.40 crore till Monday

According to a Box Office India report, Radhe made between Rs 73 lakh and Rs 91 lakh in the UK on Monday. The good news, however, is that from Wednesday, the film will also be screened in areas inhabited by NRIs in the UK. In such a scenario, revenue is likely to increase. By the way, as of Monday, the film has grossed Rs 14.40 crore on foreign soil.

50% of income from Dubai

The current situation and the pace of Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ at the foreign box office shows that the film could make a business of just $ 3 million or around Rs 21.92 crore in his lifetime. Dubai’s cinemas have a big hand in all this revenue. About 50 per cent of Radhe’s earnings abroad come from Dubai.

Here, FIR against three for piracy

As soon as ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother’ was released on OTT on Thursday, May 13, 2021, the film was leaked online within hours. Filmmakers and Salman Khan have also lodged complaints against piracy in cyber cells. An FIR was also registered against three WhatsApp and Facebook users on Wednesday. All three are accused of selling pirated movies on social media.

