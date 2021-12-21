Radhe Shyam 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Radhe Shyam Movie (2022):Radhe Shyam is an Indian upcoming Telugu language drama romance film directed by K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 14 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

A romantic drama set in Europe during the 1970s.

Radhe Shyam Movie Details:

Movies Name : Radhe Shyam (2022)

: Radhe Shyam (2022) Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Date: 14 January 2022

14 January 2022 Director : K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar

: K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar Producer: Shiv Chanana, Ivano Fucci, Bhushan Kumar, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, S. Sandeep, Michele Saragoni, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati

Shiv Chanana, Ivano Fucci, Bhushan Kumar, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, S. Sandeep, Michele Saragoni, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati Production: T-Series Films

T-Series Films Writer : Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar

: Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar Music: Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Manan Bhardwaj, Justin Prabhakaran, Mithun Sharma

Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Manan Bhardwaj, Justin Prabhakaran, Mithun Sharma Language: Telugu

Telugu Watch on: Theatres

Radhe Shyam Cast?

Pooja Hegde

Prabhas

Raaj Vishwakarma

Riddhi Kumar

Jagapathi Babu

Bhagyashree Patwardhan

Hani Yadav

Sachin Khedekar

Jayaram

Murli Sharma

Kunaal Roy Kapur

Bikram Malati

Mandava Sai Kumar

Sasha Chettri

Priyadarshi

Nabeel Ahmed

Sathyan

Krishnamraju

Mahati Bhikshu

Radhe Shyam Official Trailer

Radhe Shyam Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Radhe Shyam Full Movie in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.