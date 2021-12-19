Radhe Shyam 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Radhe Shyam Movie (2022):Radhe Shyam is an Indian upcoming Tamil language drama romance film directed by K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 14 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
A romantic drama set in Europe during the 1970s.
Radhe Shyam Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Radhe Shyam (2022)
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release Date: 14 January 2022
- Director: K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar
- Producer: Shiv Chanana, Ivano Fucci, Bhushan Kumar, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, S. Sandeep, Michele Saragoni, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati
- Production: T-Series Films
- Writer: Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar
- Music: Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Manan Bhardwaj, Justin Prabhakaran, Mithun Sharma
- Language: Tamil
- Watch on: Theatres
Radhe Shyam Cast?
- Pooja Hegde
- Prabhas
- Raaj Vishwakarma
- Riddhi Kumar
- Jagapathi Babu
- Bhagyashree Patwardhan
- Hani Yadav
- Sachin Khedekar
- Jayaram
- Murli Sharma
- Kunaal Roy Kapur
- Bikram Malati
- Mandava Sai Kumar
- Sasha Chettri
- Priyadarshi
- Nabeel Ahmed
- Sathyan
- Krishnamraju
- Mahati Bhikshu
Radhe Shyam Official Trailer
Radhe Shyam Official Trailer Coming soon.
Disclaimer:
Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.
Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.
