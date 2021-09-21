Radhe Shyam Makers Prabhas and Pooja Hegde: Reaction between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Makers
Everything is fine in the main cast
UV Creations also denied reports of a late arrival habit on the worship set. “She’s always been on time for the shoot,” the producers said. At the same time, on the report of Pooja’s bad behavior on the set, the producers said, ‘It’s easy to work with Pooja. This news is fictional. Everything is fine in the main cast and the whole team is bringing an experience for the audience that they will never forget.
Prabhas and Pooja will be seen in different incarnations in the film
Let me tell you, this love story of director Radha Krishna Kumar will be screened in many languages. Prabhas and Poojas set in Europe in the 1970s will appear in incarnations you have never seen before. The film is set to release in theaters on January 14, 2022.
#Radhe #Shyam #Makers #Prabhas #Pooja #Hegde #Reaction #Prabhas #Pooja #Hegde #Makers
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.