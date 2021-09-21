Radhe Shyam Makers Prabhas and Pooja Hegde: Reaction between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Makers

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will soon be seen in the romantic drama ‘Radhe Shyam’. Recently, there were reports of some quarrel between the two. Now the producers have reacted to these allegations.

Pooja, the lead actress of ‘Baahubali’ starrer, was rumored to be upset over her unprofessional behavior. Now, in a statement, the producers said, “These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja have a lot of respect for each other. Not only that, their offscreen chemistry is excellent and their onscreen duo is also going to be magical.



Everything is fine in the main cast

UV Creations also denied reports of a late arrival habit on the worship set. “She’s always been on time for the shoot,” the producers said. At the same time, on the report of Pooja’s bad behavior on the set, the producers said, ‘It’s easy to work with Pooja. This news is fictional. Everything is fine in the main cast and the whole team is bringing an experience for the audience that they will never forget.



Prabhas and Pooja will be seen in different incarnations in the film

Let me tell you, this love story of director Radha Krishna Kumar will be screened in many languages. Prabhas and Poojas set in Europe in the 1970s will appear in incarnations you have never seen before. The film is set to release in theaters on January 14, 2022.