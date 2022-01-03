Radhe Shyam to be 2022 year opener at box office, will restart box office jinx | Radhe Shyam will be the box office opener of 2022

2020 opening The opening of 2020 took place on January 10 with Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's film Chhapak. While Tanhaji had earned a total of 279 crores at the box office and proved to be a blockbuster, on the other hand Deepika Padukone's film Chhapak earned a total of 34 crores at the box office and flopped at the box office. 2019 opening movie With Uri in 2019, it has been proved that failure of films has nothing to do with stardom or anything else. If the film is good then it will run anytime. Uri was released on 11 January 2019 and earned 244 crores at the box office. Three films opened in 2018 Three films started the year in 2018. But except 1921, the rest both rolled at the box office. Although both Mukkabaaz and Kaalakaandi received rave reviews from the audience, it did not make an impact at the box office. 2017 opening film Whatever film was the first release of the new year in the last 10 years, it did not do well at the box office. And till date no one has understood the reason for this. This is the reason why no one wants to do star opening in January. In 2017, OK Jaanu tried to break it. This film also did not do well at the box office.

2016 opening film

Although Vidhu Vinod Chopra had described the film as a blockbuster, Wazir could barely cover its cost at the box office. Although there was no shortage in the film, but the film was the first film of 2016.

2014 box office opening clash

People liked Ishqiya a lot, so the sequel of the film came. Nobody liked it. While Madhuri Dixit was in the film with her full looks. The film fell flat at the box office. However, in the same year, Dedh Ishqiya clashed with Divya Khosla’s directorial debut Yaariyan, which proved to be a hit at the box office.

2013 opening film

It doesn’t happen often if it’s a Vishal Bhardwaj film and nobody likes it. But this happened with the first film of 2013. Anushka Sharma was the heroine of the film, her part was also a flop.

2012 opening film

Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan starrer this film was a decent film in terms of thriller but the film did not even ask for water at the box office. Players had the opening of the year in 2012.

good start to the decade

No One Killed Jessica was a great movie. Despite this, the film just took out its cost at the box office. This film was also the first film of 2011.

Love Impossible – 8 January 2010

The year started in 2010 with a strange film starring Uday Chopra and Priyanka Chopra. Obviously, the film did not work.

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya shares bikini video from her Maldives honeymoon. Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya shares bikini photo from her Maldives honeymoon

