Radhe Shyam trailer is an epic visual delight Prabhas – Pooja Hegde chemistry | Brilliant Prabhas – Pooja Hegde’s Radhey Shyam Trailer

Fans liked Prabhas very much

One viewer commented – What a great trailer. Never seen a trailer like this before. Congratulations to the entire team of Radheshyam. On the first day, the first show is to be seen for sure. Thank you to the Telugu film industry for making such wonderful films.

Millions of views in an hour

Another viewer wrote – Radheshyam’s trailer is excellent. The hard work of the director is clearly visible. At the same time, the level of performance of Prabhas sir is very high. This trailer has been viewed millions of times within just an hour.

every frame is special

Viewers are completely impressed with Prabhas. This user wrote – Aura around Prabhas becomes amazing. He makes everything, every frame special.

prabhas in hindi

Prabhas himself has also dubbed Hindi dialogues in the film. Drawing attention to this, a viewer wrote – The way Prabhas speaks Hindi is very cute. When magic is combined with creativity, a film like Radhe Shyam is made.

100 million views sure

After watching the trailer, this viewer has announced that this trailer will cross 100 million views in all languages ​​instantly. No one can beat Prabhas. In fact, after watching the trailer, the fans are unable to stop praising Prabhas.

running jokes

This viewer jokingly wrote that if the parents of the country are seeing their children smiling at the phone, then it is not necessary that the children are talking to their boyfriends or girlfriends. He is smiling looking at this masterpiece.

