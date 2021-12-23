Radhe Shyam trailer is an epic visual delight Prabhas – Pooja Hegde chemistry | Brilliant Prabhas – Pooja Hegde’s Radhey Shyam Trailer
Fans liked Prabhas very much
One viewer commented – What a great trailer. Never seen a trailer like this before. Congratulations to the entire team of Radheshyam. On the first day, the first show is to be seen for sure. Thank you to the Telugu film industry for making such wonderful films.
Millions of views in an hour
Another viewer wrote – Radheshyam’s trailer is excellent. The hard work of the director is clearly visible. At the same time, the level of performance of Prabhas sir is very high. This trailer has been viewed millions of times within just an hour.
every frame is special
Viewers are completely impressed with Prabhas. This user wrote – Aura around Prabhas becomes amazing. He makes everything, every frame special.
prabhas in hindi
Prabhas himself has also dubbed Hindi dialogues in the film. Drawing attention to this, a viewer wrote – The way Prabhas speaks Hindi is very cute. When magic is combined with creativity, a film like Radhe Shyam is made.
100 million views sure
After watching the trailer, this viewer has announced that this trailer will cross 100 million views in all languages instantly. No one can beat Prabhas. In fact, after watching the trailer, the fans are unable to stop praising Prabhas.
running jokes
This viewer jokingly wrote that if the parents of the country are seeing their children smiling at the phone, then it is not necessary that the children are talking to their boyfriends or girlfriends. He is smiling looking at this masterpiece.
Loved the dialogues too
Fans have also found the best dialogues of the trailer. Although most of the dialogues in the trailer are in the background but still these dialogues have grabbed the attention of the audience. At one place Prabhas is seen saying that I do not like relationships. Just love flirtationship. At the same time, in one scene, Pooja Hegde is seen describing herself as Juliet. Watch the beautiful trailer of Radheshyam here.
