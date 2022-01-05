Radhe Shyam’s release date postponed after RRR, official announcement! Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam postponed after RRR, official announcement!

shelved movie

The release of the film has been postponed for the time being. Some time ago there was news that ‘Jersey’ and ‘RRR’ have been postponed. ‘Radhe Shyam’ was also going to be postponed from its original theatrical release of January 14, 2022. According to a news portal, the makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ have informed several distributors.

Regarding delay in release and contemplating to release the film in March 2022. Before ‘Radhe Shyam’, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ was scheduled to release on January 7.

However, a few days back the makers announced that the film has now been dropped from the release calendar. Talking about RRR, it is a pan India film made by SS Rajamouli and its fan following is quite strong.

Ramcharan and Jr NTR’s film and Alia Bhatt is also going to be seen in a great role. Radhe Shyam is a romantic love story which is going to prove to be a very different kind of film. The trailer of the film had told that the film is going to be very different.

Apart from this, Prabhas is busy with Adi Purush which is a big project and Om Raut is making this film. Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan are going to be seen with him in this film.