RadheKrishna fame actor Sumedh Mudgalkar on his role in Disney plus Hotstar Series Escaype Live | ‘Radhe Krishna’ fame actor Sumedh talks about his character Darky from the web series Escaype Live

It is often heard that actors go through rigorous training programs to get into their character. Sometimes it happens that an actor starts imbibing the qualities of that character after playing his character for a long time. Similar is the case with Sumedh Mudgalkar who plays Darky in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming social thriller – ‘Escape Live’.

The talented actor is best known for his acclaimed role of Lord Krishna in a popular television show. Now he is foraying into the world of OTT as the darky character of ‘Escape Live’, which is completely different from the character he played earlier.

Sumedh Mudgalkar said, “When you play a role for many years, you imbibe many of his qualities. Your mannerisms and thought process are also particularly affected. .. especially when you play a divine character like Lord Krishna. He teaches about knowledge and how to conduct himself in the right way regarding worldly things. Whereas Darky is just the opposite.”

The actor continued, “I had to drop a lot of moral lessons during this process and give me a day to get into my character. Darky has a strong and ambitious personality. He wants to be a superstar at any cost. He has no filter of good or bad, he just knows what he wants and he gets it. I had to take a day to forget everything and get into that loud mentality of Darky which is the biggest challenge I hope the audience understands and appreciates the challenge taken by me and the efforts I put in in this character.”

english summary Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays Darkie in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming social thriller ‘Escaype Live’ talks about him transitioning into his character.

Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:50 [IST]