Radhika Apte had to have phone sex for Dev D, but she got rejected

New Delhi: Radhika Apte is known for her bold style. His films are also very special. Radhika was appreciated for all the characters she played so far. But Radhika also had to face a lot of difficulties during her Struggle days. The actress even once had to do obscene things for the audition.

Told about the weirdest auditions

Radhika Apte, one of the bold actresses of Bollywood, has played a variety of characters in films. But do you know that once he had to talk obscenely on the phone in a film audition. Radhik always talks about her experiences during films. Radhika, who came with Rajkummar Rao in Neha Dhupia’s BFF with Vogue, told about one of her strange auditions.

did obscene things

Radhika Apte revealed that her audition for Dev D was the weirdest of her life. She said, ‘For Dev D’s audition, I had to talk obscenely on the phone only then I could have passed the audition. I used to live in Pune. At that time, I had never done anything like this on the phone. And I had to do it in front of everyone. But I did it, and it was great! Yes, but it is a different matter that I was not offered that role.

nude video was leaked

Let us tell you that in a conversation with Grazia Magazine a few days ago, Radhika Apte told how it became difficult for her to leave the house after some of her nude videos were leaked. The actress told that a video from the film ‘Clean Shave’ was leaked. Which had a bad effect on him. He said- ‘My watchman and driver had also recognized me. After the leak of the video, it became difficult for me to even get out of the house. I did not come out of the house for four days.

Radhika’s work

Radhika Apte was last seen in Bev’s crime thriller drama Raat Akeli Hai, directed by Honey Trehan. In the film, she was seen romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Currently, the film is streaming on Netflix. Radhika’s role was highly appreciated in it.

