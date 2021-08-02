Radhika apte reveals she had todo vulgar talk over the phone for dev d

New Delhi. Who does not know Radhika Apte, who is in the news for her bold style in Bollywood. She often robs the hearts of fans by sharing bold style photos on social media. His character in his films has also been commendable. But Radhika had to face a lot of difficulties to make a place in the film industry. She even had to do many obscene acts, which the actress revealed during the conversation.

Told about the weirdest auditions

Actress Radhika Apte, who has stunned Bollywood with her bold look, has played a variety of roles in films. But very few people would know that he had to roll many types of papads to get these characters. Once in the auditions of the film, he was asked to talk obscenely on the phone. Radhika always shares her experiences during films. Radhika, who appeared with Rajkummar Rao in Neha Dhupia’s BFF With Vogue, revealed a lot of weird auditions.

did obscene things

Radhika Apte had told that giving Dev D audition has been her worst moment. Because for the audition of ‘Dev D’ I was asked to talk obscenely on the phone. That’s when I could pass the audition. I never talked like this over the phone, but still I did it in front of everyone, and it was great! Yes, but it is a different matter that I was not offered that role.

nude video was leaked

Radhika Apte had also revealed in an interview given in a magazine that some of her nude videos were leaked, after which she also stopped leaving the house. Which had a bad effect on him. He said- ‘My watchman and driver had recognized me after seeing this video. I did not come out of the house for four days after the video was leaked.

Radhika’s work

Radhika Apte was last seen in Bev’s crime thriller drama Raat Akeli Hai, directed by Honey Trehan. At present, she is very much associated with social media at this time. And looking forward to the next film.