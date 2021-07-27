Radhika Apte Shared Her Photo On Instagram Posing with Frog | Radhika Apte shared the photo and told herself a frog, the user asked- Where are the pants?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is known for her serious acting. People give their love to every film of the actress. Recently, the actress has shared a photo in which she is seen sitting next to the frog and posing exactly like a frog, but some people trolled her on this picture of her.

Radhika shared photo

Radhika Apte recently shared a photo on Instagram. In this photo, he is wearing a pink and white color shirt. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote- ‘Everyone is an animal, I look like a frog and you?’ People are giving their reactions fiercely on this photo. One user even asked a question on his pants.

nude clip was leaked

Let us tell you, Radhika Apte is often seen speaking openly about her heart. Some time ago a nude clip of her was leaked. This clip was from the movie ‘Clean Shaven’. The pictures went viral, which increased Radhika’s troubles. Radhika also spoke openly about that and told what problems she had to face.

‘People trolled’

Recalling the days after the nude pictures were leaked, Radhika Apte shared many such things, which give her a lot of pain. He told while talking to Grazia magazine, ‘During the shooting of the film Clean Shaven, when my nude pictures were leaked, people trolled me badly and all these things were affecting me badly.’

‘Didn’t leave the house for four days’

Radhika Apte had said, ‘I could not even step out of the house for four days. All this was not happening because of the talk about me in the media, but it was different. My driver, my watchman, my stylist’s driver were recognizing me from those pictures.