Radhika Apte wraps up shooting for ‘Vikram Vedha’, will be seen with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan! Radhika Apte wraps up shooting for ‘Vikram Vedha’

News oi-Salman Khan

At this time remakes are going on continuously in Bollywood, some South’s film is being remade. Meanwhile, another remake is creating a topic of discussion. We are talking about Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is a remake of the Tamil neo-noir action-thriller film of the same name and starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Apart from Saif and Hrithik, Radhika Apte is also in an important role in the Pushkar-Gayatri film.

Anushka Sharma’s brother praised Irfan Khan’s son Babil, said ‘will take the father’s legacy forward’

And now, as per a recent update, Radhika has completed the shooting of Vikram Vedha. According to a report in Mid-Day, she recently wrapped up shooting for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai.

Talking about it, Radhika said that she enjoyed shooting for Vikram Vedha and also praised Saif Ali Khan. To note, Radhika has collaborated with Saif for the third time after his 2018 releases Baazaar and Sacred Games Season 1.

Radhika said, “It was a 10-day event in Mumbai, and I had time. It was nice to be back on the sets. I love the energy that I missed a lot.

I had shot only a small portion of the film earlier and have now only completed most of my major portions. After working with Saif earlier, I am glad that we collaborated again. The film brings together a passionate group of people.”

READ Also Nikki tamboli latest sexy midi outfit photo viral on internet. Nikki Tamboli's sexy midi outfit photoshoot goes viral on the internet Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actress Radhika Apte wraps up shooting for ‘Vikram Vedha’, will be seen with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan! Read the details.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 13:09 [IST]