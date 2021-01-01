Radhika Apte’s photo in bikini: Fans went crazy after Radhika Apte shared bold and glamorous pictures in bikini on Instagram.
Different comments from people
Now fans love these photos of the actress and are reacting differently. Some are creating heart emojis in the comments section while some are posting fire emojis.
Radhika Apte was boycotted
Let me tell you, recently Radhika Apte’s boycott was trending against Radhika on Twitter. This was because of his famous film ‘Parched’ in which he did some bold scenes with his co-stars. Social media users had said those views were against Indian culture.
#Radhika #Aptes #photo #bikini #Fans #crazy #Radhika #Apte #shared #bold #glamorous #pictures #bikini #Instagram
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.