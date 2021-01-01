Radhika Apte’s photo in bikini: Fans went crazy after Radhika Apte shared bold and glamorous pictures in bikini on Instagram.

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is known for her excellent acting in films and web series. Apart from this, she has also been in the limelight due to her bold photoshoot. Now, once again, similar photos of him are going viral on social media.

Radhika has shared two photos on her Instagram account. In it she is seen in a bold and glamorous incarnation. She is wearing a white bikini and a long black jacket over it. In addition, a beautiful necklace is worn around the neck.





Different comments from people

Now fans love these photos of the actress and are reacting differently. Some are creating heart emojis in the comments section while some are posting fire emojis.



Radhika Apte was boycotted

Let me tell you, recently Radhika Apte’s boycott was trending against Radhika on Twitter. This was because of his famous film ‘Parched’ in which he did some bold scenes with his co-stars. Social media users had said those views were against Indian culture.

