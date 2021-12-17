Radio City Rockettes Cancel Friday Performances Due To COVID Among Production – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are the latest New York City tradition forced to cancel because of COVID.

“We regret to announce that the four shows scheduled for today, Friday, December 17 have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production,” the group said in a statement Friday. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible.”

New York City Residents Reporting Long Lines At COVID Testing Sites; Check The Wait

Friday’s 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. performances have been cancelled.

The city said Thursday it would be sending inspectors to Radio City Music Hall, after reports that it wasn’t enforcing the vaccination rule for kids ages 5-11. Hours later, Madison Square Garden, which owns Radio City, said it would comply.

“Everyone’s got to follow this mandate,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “It’s a serious mandate and it’s a very simple mandate. ”

Breakthrough cases have already forced the closure of several Broadway shows this week, and the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square could be in jeopardy.

“Hamilton,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and “Moulin Rouge” all remain canceled Friday.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

City officials and residents are now taking steps to protect against a frightening jump in infections. Cases doubled in the last few days, and the positivity rate is almost 8%.

The mayor called for the city to distribute one million K-95 masks for free, launch a media campaign to promote boosters, and increase inspections to enforce the state’s mask mandate.

CBS2’s John Dias spoke with people Friday at a COVID testing site with a long line wrapped around the block in Times Square.

New York City Sees COVID Positivity Rate, Fueled By Omicron Variant, Double In 3 Days

“I feel like everyone has COVID and I’m just trying to be safe,” Midtown resident Jessica Pellegrini said. “This week has been crazy.”

“My roommate just got exposed, he has COVID,” said Midtown resident Beau Speer.

Experts say the surge is partly fueled by the Omicron variant, with many people getting tested before they head home for the holidays.

“We are going to visit older parents, and they seem pretty worried,” Megi Hakobjanyan, of the Upper East Side, said.

COVID VACCINE

Roosevelt Island resident Jose Montoya said he is getting tested five consecutive days before he flies to visit family in Brazil.

“I want to be negative every day until I leave,” he told Dias. “The grandmother of my partner is 96, we will spending Christmas, my in-laws are elder. You need to think of others.”

Epidemiologists say weak side effects are more common with the Omicron variant in breakthrough cases.

“If we can turn Omicron, if we can turn COVID into something like the common cold through vaccination, that’s a win,” said Dr. Celine Gounder. “We’re well on our way to doing that, but everybody needs to get vaccinated to get there.”

Dr. Gounder said the only way to hit the fast forward button on the pandemic is: “We really need to start looking out for one another, thinking of ourselves as one another’s neighbors.”

Doctors: Vaccination Is The Key To Controlling COVID-19’s Omicron Variant

When it comes to testing, site coordinators expect to see high demand for a while heading into Christmas.