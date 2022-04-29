Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist killed in Kyiv airstrike



Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty announced on Friday that journalist Vira Heirich had died Thursday after a Russian missile strike hit a residential building in Kiev.

RFE / RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the death of our Ukrainian service worker Vera Heirich in Kiev.” “We have lost a dear colleague who will be remembered for his professionalism and dedication to our mission.”

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitsko confirmed Friday that one of the wreckage had been found dead. At least 10 people were injured, the Associated Press reported, citing Ukraine’s emergency services.

A spokesman for Russia’s Defense Ministry said Moscow had used “high-precision, long-range weapons” to destroy a “production building” at a defense factory in the Ukrainian capital, APO.

It was not immediately clear if the factory was actually hit.

The attack came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Kiev.

Heirich joined RFE / RL in early 2018 after working for a television station in Ukraine, the agency said he had left behind his adult son and his parents.

Fly added, “We are shocked and outraged to see the senseless nature of his death at home in a country and city of his choice.” “His memory will inspire our work in Ukraine and in the years to come.”