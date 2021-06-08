Radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands receives his first COVID-19 vaccine dose at a vaccination centre

FM breakfast radio star Kyle Sandilands has simply acquired his first coronavirus vaccine at the Westmead Hospital vaccination clinic at this time.

The information was posted on The Kyle and Jackie O Present Instagram web page, with 4 photographs of the 49-year-old exterior the clinic after which one among him inside receiving his Pfizer jab.

The caption for the put up learn, ‘Kyle bit the bullet and acquired his first COVID-19 vaccination this arvo! Nice work King!’

The put up was stuffed with a flurry of feedback with a blended response from followers.

One vaccine sceptic responded with, ‘what have you ever accomplished!,’ whereas one other wrote ‘R.I.P.’

Some feedback have been extra optimistic, with a number of followers complimenting Kyle, whereas others enquired about which particular vaccine he acquired.

Kyle mentioned he needed to get the vaccine as he hoped to fly to vacation in Hawaii in direction of the tip of this yr.

‘I simply wish to go to Hawaii, that’s why I’m right here, and if getting this vaccination means we’re one step nearer to it occurring, that’s a good factor,’ he mentioned.

He added that it is ‘ in everybody’s greatest curiosity to get the vaccine. I don’t perceive why anybody wouldn’t get it.’

All accomplished! Kyle appeared blissful as a clam as he confirmed off his arm after getting the shot

Kyle defined that he locations his belief into docs and scientists and continued to induce his followers to get the jab.

‘Do not be a type of anti-vaxxing losers’ he added.

Western Sydney Native Well being District (WSLHD) chief government Graeme Loy mentioned he hopes Kyle’s optimistic expertise will imply extra individuals will roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated.