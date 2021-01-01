Raees actress Mahira Khan FINALLY opens up on the ban on Pakistani actors in India – deets inside





Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees again in 2017. Lots of people had been fairly passionate about the actress and her drop-dead beautiful seems. It was assumed that now we'd get to see numerous Pakistani celebs in the Hindi movie trade as properly however a ban was introduced on working with Pakistani artists later. In a current interview with Movie Companion, Mahira Khan revealed that post-Raees, she was provided numerous net reveals that had been to be streamed on Indian platforms, however the actress refused.

Speaking about the ban, Mahira Khan stated, "I suppose, having skilled it firsthand, it's simply unhappy. Once I give it some thought… I imply, we have now all moved on. That's what we do, if we don't have this, we do one thing else. That's what occurs. However I really feel like a fantastic alternative for the complete subcontinent to return collectively and collaborate was misplaced. I believe it'd occur once more. Who is aware of?"

For the unversed, Mahira Khan shall be narrating one in every of the brief tales that might be streamed on ZEE5. Whereas speaking about the ban, Mahira additionally added that she was scared to simply accept affords from net reveals that had been to stream on the OTT platform, She stated, "Plenty of the different collection had been provided to me and at the moment… I don't know if anyone will perceive once I say this, I used to be scared. I used to be genuinely simply scared. It wasn't about what individuals say, I used to be similar to, 'I don't know if I need to go there.' And there was some content material which was superb, and I didn't need to miss out on it."

The actress went on so as to add, "However I used to be scared and I've no disgrace in admitting it. Now I'm a bit extra like, 'No, come on yaar, you'll be able to't let one thing that occurred, which was political, have an effect on your selections.' So I don't assume I'll try this anymore and I hope that we collaborate, even when it is on digital or in any method." For these not in the know, after the URI assault in 2016, Pakistani artists had been banned from working in Bollywood. Raees was launched in 2019 and Mahira Khan could not come to India to advertise her movie.

