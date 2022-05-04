Rafael Nadal returns from injury with straight-set win in Madrid



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Rafael Nadal got off to a good start, returning from injury after beating Miomi Kekmanovic in two sets to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Nadal showed some signs of rusting in his 6-1, 7-6 (4) opening victory at home. He cruised in the first set and recovered in the second set after losing the serve twice due to rain.

The win lasted about two hours, but it was fast enough to allow Nadal to watch Real Madrid’s Champions League match on Wednesday night in the Spanish capital. According to tournament organizers, Nadal has been asked to play in the afternoon so his match will not match Madrid’s semi-final match against Manchester City.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Nadal is a Madrid fan and gave an official kickoff at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday before the team won the Spanish League title with a win over Espanyol.

Highlighting his record of winning the 21st Grand Slam title with a win at the Australian Open, fourth-ranked Nadal was out for about 45 days due to a rib stress fracture at his great start to the season.

“I always have to play a lot of matches to get my best form back from injury,” Nadal said. “Winning is very important to give me confidence.”

Nadal crossed the semifinals in Indian Wells before suffering an injury, where he lost to Taylor Fritz in the final for his first defeat of the season. Nadal has missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Third-seeded Nadal lowered his hopes of winning his sixth Madrid Open title, and the first since 2017.

The 35-year-old Nadal looked sharp in the first set, though, a double-breaking serve against the 32nd-ranked Kekmanovic. Kekmanovic was leading 1-0 in the second set when the roof of the mid-court was closed and he fought harder after the match was interrupted for almost half an hour. Nadal broke down twice, including while serving for the match at 6-5, but eventually won by converting his first match point with an ace in a tiebreaker.

Nadal could face Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals and top-seeded Novak Djokovic or former No. 1 Andy Marr in the semi-finals.

If he had won in Madrid, Nadal would have equaled Djokovic by winning a record 37 titles in the Masters 1000 tournament.

Defending champion Alexander Zaverev previously defeated Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to face American Sebastian Korda in the third round.

Third-placed Zverev is seeking his first title of the season. He lost to Stefanos Sitsipas in the Monte Carlo semifinals. Xavier also won in 2018 in Madrid.

“I thought I played very well. I lost focus in the first set,” Zverev said. “The Marines are a tough opponent, especially with the height here, so I’m happy in this match.”

Qualifier Dusan Lajovic defeated fifth seed Caspar Rudd 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-4, while ninth seed Cameron Nori defeated American John Isner 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

It took almost three hours for Daniel Evans’ 16th seed Roberto Batista to beat Agut 6-3, 5-6, 6-7 (2).

Mark Lopez retired after losing 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 to Alcaraz to Wesley Culhoff and Neil Skupski. Lopez, who won an Olympic doubles gold medal with Nadal in 2016, is joining the Spanish Great’s coaching staff.

In the women’s draw, eighth seed Ons Jabeur defeated two-time Madrid champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2 in her second WTA 1000 semifinal.

“Simona’s game has never been easier,” said Jabeur, who lost to Halep in Dubai earlier this year. “I am really happy with my revenge. I can see that I am improving in my game and in other things. I hope I can continue this level to play other matches.”

Halep, ranked 21st, had 20 unforced errors and only eight winners.

Jabeur will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3.