Rafale Deal: Even after the breakup was detected, the investigative agencies were sitting on their hands, did not take action despite the alert of the French company

According to NDTV news, the investigating agencies ignored allegations that French company Dassault, the maker of jet fighter Rafale, paid crores of rupees to middlemen during the tenure of BJP’s NDA 1.0 and Congress-led UPA government.

Long ago, the Supreme Court had called the CBI a parrot of a cage. However, after the formation of the BJP government in 2014, it seemed that the investigating agencies would be more vigilant than before. But if we look at the ongoing breakup in the Rafale deal, it does not seem that there was any difference in the attitude of the agencies. It is a shame that the Franz Company Dasan had alerted the CBI in time regarding the breakup in the Rafale deal. Despite this, the investigating agencies remained silent.

Documents show that in 2019, 3 years after the Rafale deal was finalized, the agencies were alerted by Dassault about the bribe. The documents are part of the CBI’s charge sheet on the breakup in the sale of AgustaWestland helicopters. But still the CBI has remained silent on Rafale. This fact has come to the fore from the statement of Dheeraj Agarwal, the then manager of IT services company IDS. According to Dheeraj, 40 per cent of Dassault payments were given to IDS as commission to Gupta’s Mauritius-based company Interstellar.

Although according to Indian laws, the company involved in brokerage is banned, but still the Government of India dealt with Rafale. The matter is related from Vajpayee to the UPA government. However, despite including this testimony in its charge sheet, the CBI did not take any action. Whether it is the indication of the government or some other reason, it is clear from the inaction of the investigating agencies that even after seeing the breakup with open eyes, it was ignored.