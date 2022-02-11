National

Rafale Deal: India bought 36 Rafale for $8.7 billion, Indonesia bought 42 for 8.1

Indonesia has signed a deal to buy 42 Rafale aircraft from France. The deal is worth $8.1 billion. The Defense Minister of France has announced this on February 10, 2022. Let us tell you that in 2016, India had signed a deal for 36 Rafale aircraft with France. India had made a deal for 36 aircraft for $ 8.7 billion.

The French Defense Ministry official said on Thursday that the agreement was signed between the two countries. In the first phase, 6 Rafale will be handed over to Jakarta during the next few months. The remaining 36 aircraft will be transferred in the next round. Their handover can happen either by the end of this year or early next year.

On the other hand, Indonesia confirmed the signing of agreements with France in a statement. The agreement would make Indonesia the second country in the Indo-Pacific after India to rely on a jet manufactured by Dassault Aviation. After this deal, Indonesia will become the largest country in the South East Asia region to purchase arms from France. First its number comes after Singapore.

The post Rafale Deal: India buys 36 Rafale for $8.7 billion, Indonesia buys 42 for 8.1 appeared first on Jansatta.

