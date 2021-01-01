Rafale fighter jets: Greece announces six more Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation France: Greece announces six more Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault Aviation.

Amid rising tensions with Turkey in the Mediterranean, Greece has announced it will increase the number of its Raphael fighter jets. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking at the 85th Thessaloniki International Conference, said his country would now buy 24 Rafale fighter jets instead of 18. He also said that the first of the next six fighter jets would be seen flying in the skies of Greece later this year. Let me tell you that in July, France delivered the first Raphael fighter to Greece.Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis said that in the end we decided to increase the purchase of 18 Raphael to 24. The first of them will be seen flying in the Greek sky by the end of the year. He said Greece has faced difficulties on several fronts simultaneously in the past year. National challenges, immigration, the Corona epidemic, economic upheaval, and natural disasters have plagued us immensely.

The first 18 Raphael planes were signed

That same year, Greece signed an agreement with Dassault Aviation to purchase 18 Rafale aircraft. Of these, 10 will be the F3-R type of Raphael, while the remaining 8 will be second-hand jets, for which Greece will have to pay nothing. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Greece’s Hellenic Air Force plans to deploy the Raphael aircraft at Tanagra Air Force Base. From here you can keep a close eye on Turkish F-16 fighter jets.

Both Turkey and Greece have F-16 fighter jets

Turkey, which dreams of running its grandeur in the Mediterranean, fears the Raphael plane will join the Greek air force. Currently, both Turkey and Greece have US F-16 fighter jets. But with Raphael’s arrival in Greece, Turkey’s power in the air will diminish. At the same time, France has openly declared its support for Greece.

What is the dispute between Turkey and Greece

In fact, since last year, the Turkish marine oil exploration ship Oruk Rees has been conducting research near the Greek island of Castellorizo. Greece claims that Turkish ships are operating in its waters. So Turkey has denied Greece’s claim and claimed the sea part as its own. While Turkey is adamant about pursuing off-shore drilling in the area, France has made it clear that there will be no silent spectators if Turkey launches any such activity in the disputed area. Three and a half trillion cubic meters (TCM) of East Mediterranean gas is a point of contention, of which 2.3 TCM is clearly in the economic interest areas of Egypt, Israel and Cyprus.

Turkey has S-400 air defense missile system

Turkey, on the other hand, has an S-400 air defense missile system, which can shoot down enemy aircraft from the sky. The S-400 is considered to be Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defense system. It is capable of hitting down enemy cruises, aircraft and ballistic missiles. This system is a modified version of the Russian S-300. The missile system developed by Almaz-Ante has been in service in Russia since 2007.