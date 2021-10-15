Raft Motors: This first electric scooter to give the highest range, will run 480 km on a single charge, know the price

Indian two wheeler maker Raft Motors has recently announced a scooter that can achieve a range of 480+ kms on a single charge. The company claims that this will be the world’s highest range scooter, which will go this far in a single charge. Mumbai-based Raft Motors Company recently launched the EV scooter Indus NX. The company says that, all the features are being given in it, which are available in other electric scooters. Let’s know about its features and price…

According to the company, the EV Scooter INDUS NX is available in three variants to suit every requirement. With the first portable 48V65Ah Lithium-ion battery that can deliver 156 KMs range, the ex-showroom price of Rs 1,18,500 in Mumbai is available. The second variant is the mid-range variant with a non-movable 48V135Ah battery, which can give a range of 324 km. This variant is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,91,976. Apart from this, the top variant comes with a dual-battery option with a capacity of 9.6KWH, ​​can deliver a range of up to 480+KMS on a single charge and is priced at Rs 2,57,431 ex-showroom.

The scooter comes with a one lakh km warranty with 10 amps fast charging and dual-battery options. Raft’s EV Scooter INDUS NX comes with next-gen features like reverse gear, theft alarm, keyless-start, remote-locking, stylish disc brakes and child-safe parking mode. Raft Motors Company has strong dealerships across 550 cities in India.

According to Managing Director Parvesh Shukla, a target has been set to reach every district of India by March 2022 and every country across the world by March 2023. Raft Motors is getting tremendous interest from every corner of the world. He added that Raft is working on consumer products and the company has also launched Android-based Smart TVs and Hi-Fi Karaoke sound system, which have recently gained huge popularity and demand at the festival times.

Let us tell you that the demand for electric vehicles has increased in the Indian market. In view of this, major automakers are launching their electric vehicles and are preparing to bring new models together. Since EV charging infrastructure is currently being developed in India. In such a situation, the demand for electronic scooters has increased.