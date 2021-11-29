Raghav Chadha was awarded the most stylish leader, Kejriwal said – we have the most honest, hardworking leader, and now … such comments have come- Raghav Chadha was awarded the Most Stylish Leader, Kejriwal said

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was delighted when he received the title of Most Stylish Leader in Delhi’s Minister India Fashion Award 2021. He wrote on Twitter – We already had the most honest, hardworking leaders. Now stylish. However, people on social media did not like his attitude. He scolded Kejriwal fiercely.

Rajiv wrote – What will this work for the public? Just wants to be fashionable. It was written from Abhi’s handle- Very few people know that AAP’s Chadha ji pushes the earth, due to which it is able to move around the Sun. AAP keep making such efforts so that the cosmic balance is maintained. Another taunted and said that wear muffler abe, no one can snatch this award from you again. Santosh asked why do you need to say this?

The handle of India First was asked- All this has happened but why is that four days of coal not getting exhausted. RK Jain said tauntingly – Self-certification… Honest: Kejriwal, Patriot: Tahir Hussain, Sharif: Somnath Bharti, Character: Sandeep Kumar, Jitendra Tomar and Stylish Raghav Chadha. Rajesh Gupta wrote – Arvind Kejriwal ji got all the things done by saying this with your mouth but you turned the water away.

KK Bhatia said- What is this joke? Who is giving such awards? Do they even mean anything? All this is nothing but a publicity stunt. And the Chief Minister is encouraging such things. be ashamed of. Sanjay Chauhan wrote – Now to tell this thing, do not spend money on thousands of crores of advertisements in the whole of Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand. This is the money of the people of Delhi. How do you earn every penny, Kejriwal ji of Delhi, you do not know. You just have to shine your little one. Dirty water comes in the assembly of this Raghav Chadha.

We have the most honest, most dedicated and most patriotic leaders in our party. Now, we have the most stylish too! Congrats @raghav_chadha https://t.co/7IaJIE0XGh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 29, 2021

Very few people know that AAP’s Chadha ji pushes the earth, due to which it is able to move around the sun. Keep making efforts like this so that the cosmic balance is maintained — Abhi (@Abhi96992302) November 29, 2021

Hahaha yes and your party is full of actors — Adi ( Wear Mask and vaccinate) (@geekydevil07) November 29, 2021

Chowdhary sahab’s handle tweeted- Aap bhi kya kam hai in style, even though muffler is forgotten, ink, slap, shoe are still available. Pramod taunted – Wow, he had come to become a common man and became stylish. One wrote – I wish I could take out some time for public too, sir. All that remained to be seen was for the public of Delhi.