Raging Fire Engulfs Yonkers Apartment Building On Christmas, Families Displaced – Gadget Clock

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A fire tore through an apartment building late Christmas Day in Yonkers and families are now displaced.

It happened on Elliott Avenue around 11 p.m.

Travel Woes Worsen, More Than 100 Flights Canceled At JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Airports Sunday

Video from the scene shows the building fully engulfed in flames.

Sources: Victims’ Adult Son Arrested In Hewlett Harbor Double Shooting

The displaced families were taken in by a church at 22 Post Street.

Firefighters asked for donations, including diapers and coats, to help the families.

Desmond Tutu, Nobel Laureate And Anti-Apartheid Leader, Dies At Age 90

Donations can be left at the church.