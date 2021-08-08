Ragini Nayak Taunted PM Narendra Modi And Modi Government Says Why You So Scared To Rahul Gandhi Congress leader’s question to PM Modi, said – If he stands in Parliament, then the feet of the government tremble

Congress leader Ragini Nayak is well known for her outspoken views. She does not leave a single opportunity to surround the central and state governments on contemporary issues. Recently, in the Congress’s press conference also, he fiercely targeted the Modi government. Ragini Nayak said that when Rahul Gandhi stands struggling in Parliament, the feet of the Modi government start trembling. Not only this, Ragini Nayak in her statement asked PM Modi why he is so afraid of Rahul Gandhi?

A video related to this of Ragini Nayak is also making a lot of headlines. In the Congress party’s press conference, Ragini Nayak asked PM Narendra Modi, “Why are you so afraid of Rahul Gandhi. 99 percent of BJP leaders and spokespersons’ time is spent on making personal comments on Rahul Gandhi.

Ragini Nayak did not stop here. He further said in his statement, “The way these people try to make fun of Rahul Gandhi, I would say that it clearly shows that the feet of the Modi government tremble when Rahul Gandhi is standing on the road struggling “

Ragini Nayak further said in her statement, “When he struggles and raises public issues in Parliament. Fight for the honor of the girls of the country, fight for the upliftment of the Dalits of the country. If you want to fight this by making Twitter a medium, then fight it, but the hand of Congress will always be with you to get justice for the Dalits.

Congress leader Ragini Nayak did not stop here. He further said in his statement, “The public sees the government as a guardian and expects the government machinery and government departments to be used for their safety. But the way Modi government uses machinery to oppress and exploit women, it is unfortunate.”

