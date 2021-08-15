Ragini Nayak vs Deepak Chaurasia Congress spokesperson clashed with the anchor during the debate on the issue of OBC on News Nation channel

The Central Government on Monday introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. The ‘Constitution Bill, 2021’ related to Other Backward Classes (OBC) was passed. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar. During an ongoing debate on a news channel on the same issue, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak got angry on anchor Deepak Chaurasia. He said that if you can chant Modi ji’s raga, then why can’t I take the name of Rahul Gandhi?

In this debate being held on News Nation channel, the anchor asked the question to Ragini Nayak that what do BJP people say on Rahul Gandhi? Responding to this question, Ragini Nayak said that I will answer on them too. In the first term of Narendra Modi, we did not have MPs even worthy of the opposition, let alone leaders. Even after that, when the people of the country bow down, they have to obey the farmers.

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak further said that the Land Acquisition Bill which was brought secretly had to be withdrawn. On this reply, anchor Deepak Chaurasia laughed and said, ‘Don’t leave 2019, what are you talking about Ragini ji. Why do you keep telling the same record over and over again?’ Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak got furious on this talk of the anchor.

He shouted at the anchor and said that why are you repeatedly chanting Modi ji’s raga. Why shouldn’t I repeatedly mention Rahul Gandhi’s name? In 2024, the whole country will chant the name of Rahul Gandhi. Take it down in writing. The video of this debate has been shared by Ragini Nayak from her official Twitter handle.

when i told the anchor You can chant Modi ji’s raga So why can’t I sing the melody of Rahul Gandhi ji??? Write it down… In 2024, the people of the country also @RahulGandhi ji ka raga will alapegi pic.twitter.com/i1gXmGf5Bx — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) August 10, 2021

People are also giving their feedback on this video of him. It was written from the Twitter account named Nitin Agarwal that Didi, you have given her a little more respect by calling her an anchor. @ManojMehtamm Comment came from twitter handle that this is the right way to clear the confusions and doubts which our spokesperson used to miss before 2017. Yes our leader Rahul Gandhi is capable and capable than the current Prime Minister in any case. It was commented from a Twitter account that for the last two Lok Sabha elections, you have been chanting this melody, madam.





