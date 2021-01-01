Rahat Indori read poetry for Lalu Prasad Yadav, praised the Chief Minister of Bihar

It has been a year today to say goodbye to the country’s famous poet Rahat Indori from this world. He used to rule the hearts of people through his poetry, adab and literature. Today, on his death anniversary, people are remembering him in their own way. Rahat Indori, who said ‘Do gaj hi sahi milkiyat to hai, e death you have made me zamindar kar diya’ as a lion who lost to Corona at the age of 70. Rahat Indori, who read poetry for all the leaders, had read a poem in praise of Lalu Prasad’s Yadav.

Actually Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahat Indori met in a poet conference in Patna. In which he praised Lalu and said that I am lucky that I got a chance to sit near him. After that, while reading a poem for Lalu Yadav, he said, ‘I will go and tell this to the whole world, when you saw a scene from your gathering, people called me and touched it.’

In another program also, Rahat Indori read poetry for Lalu Prasad Yadav. He had said that I will read a poetry, in which Lalu ji, you should also participate. I remembered this just after seeing you. He had read poetry that, ‘Is there a lot of tension on the borders, if you know something, what is the election?’ After this poetry, all the people sitting in the program started clapping loudly. Lalu Prasad Yadav was also seen laughing at his poetry.

Lalu Prasad Yadav used to mention Rahat Indori’s poetry many times in his election speeches. Even when he was serving a sentence in Jharkhand jail in the fodder scam case, he had targeted his opponents by tweeting a poem by Rahat Indori. He had tweeted that, ‘I am lucky now, I am not full yet, he is thinking of me as dead, tell him that I am not dead.

Let us tell you that poet and poet Rahat Indori was born in Indore. Some of his poetry has become very famous. One of which is that if we are against, let it be, there is little life, it is all smoke, some sky is little. If there will be fire, then the house will come in many struggles, here only our house is a little. I know that the enemy is no less but, like us, there is a little life on the palm. Whatever comes out of our mouth is good, you have a little tongue in our mouth. The one who is today Sahib-e-Masnad will not be there tomorrow, the tenant is a small house. Everyone’s blood is included in the soil here, someone’s father has a little Hindustan.





