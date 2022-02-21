Rahul Dravid Answers on Wriddhiman Saha Matter Sourav Ganguly Brother Unhappy BCCI Will Probe The Issue

Wriddiman Saha Controversy, Rahul Dravid Answers on Matter: Wriddiman Saha spoke many things in interviews when he was not selected in the team for the tour of Sri Lanka. To which head coach Rahul Dravid has now given an answer. At the same time, the BCCI is preparing for an investigation in the journalist case.

Wriddiman Saha Controversy, Rahul Dravid Answers on Matter: Wriddiman Saha spoke many things in interviews when he was not selected in the team for the tour of Sri Lanka. To which head coach Rahul Dravid has now given an answer. At the same time, the BCCI is preparing for an investigation in the journalist case.

Wriddhiman Saha was not selected in the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. After this, he shared the conversation he had with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Head Coach Rahul Dravid while appearing in front of the media. The controversy escalated when Jaba Saha shared screenshots of misbehavior in a message by a journalist on social media.

Actually Wriddhiman Saha had said in the interview that, after the Test against New Zealand, Dada (Sourav Ganguly) messaged me and congratulated me for my innings. He boosted my confidence. He also said that as long as he (Sourav Ganguly) is present in the BCCI, Saha will be in the team. This had boosted the confidence of the cricketer.

At the same time, Saha had said about Rahul Dravid that, ‘I was told in the team management that now my name will not be considered. I couldn’t tell until I was part of the setup of the Indian team. Even Rahul Dravid had advised that I should think of retiring.

Rahul Dravid gave this answer

After the T20 series against West Indies on this whole matter, Rahul Dravid replied in the press conference. Are you sad after the conversation with Saha surfaced? Responding to this question, Dravid said, ‘I am not sad at all. I have a lot of respect for Saha and what he has done for Indian cricket.

The head coach of Team India further said that, ‘I had talked to him because I had respect for him. He deserves truthfulness and clarity. I didn’t want him to hear all this from the media. I always interact with the players. It may not always happen that he likes everything I say and he agrees with it.’

He further said, ‘This year we have to play only three Test matches. Rishabh Pant has been the first choice in the team as a wicketkeeper for us over the years. At the same time, we are also looking at preparing young wicketkeepers. That’s all. This does not mean that my views and respect for Wriddhiman and his achievements have changed.

This is what Bhai Saha said, not Ganguly’s brother

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish Ganguly said, “This is my personal opinion, but what he (Saha) was told was personal. They probably shouldn’t have made it public. Also he could play Ranji Trophy. He cited personal reasons for staying out and we have to respect that. Whenever he wants to join the team, the doors are always open for him.”

BCCI will investigate the matter

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman had on Sunday shared some screenshots of his conversation with a journalist. Former head coach Ravi Shastri, including many former cricketers, also supported Wriddhiman Saha in this matter. At the same time, now the BCCI has also prepared for action on this matter. According to sources, the Indian Express has found out that the Indian Cricket Board has asked the cricketer the name of the journalist before taking any action.

According to the Times of India too, the BCCI has asked Saha the name of the journalist. Also, the Indian Cricket Board is preparing to conduct a detailed investigation on this matter. Earlier, Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha had also posted in support of Saha asking him the name of the journalist and asked him to boycott him.