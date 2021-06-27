Rahul Dravid applies for NCA cricket post: Rahul Dravid is the only candidate to apply for NCA cricket post; BCCI extends term; … so Rahul Dravid will not be the coach of Team India? Re-applied for NCA Chief

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has re-applied for the post of head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is expected to replace head coach Ravi Shastri in his senior national team after the T20 World Cup in November. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had called for Dravid’s two-year tenure. According to the new constitution, there is no provision for extension in the contract and the selection process has started anew.

A BCCI source said on condition of anonymity, “Yes, Rahul has re-applied for the top post in cricket. Given the tremendous work he has done to transform the NCA’s face into a truly center of excellence now, you don’t have to have the supernatural intelligence to understand that he can remain in this position.



He said, “So far no big name has applied for the post except Rahul.” It is learned that the BCCI has decided to extend the deadline for submission of applications by a few days so that aspiring candidates have enough time to apply. BCCI officials have decided to extend the deadline by a few days from August 15, the source said. When Rahul is running, everyone knows that there is not much point in applying for this post. It’s just a formality but yes to be fair, if anyone thinks he / she wants to make a claim, a few more days are given.

After the tour of Sri Lanka, Dravid had expressed doubts about his full-time role with the Indian team. His application, however, confirms that he still wants to help the national cricket team by working with young cricketers. Meanwhile, injured Varun Chakraborty and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have once again reached the NCA. Shubhaman Gill is also in the NCA.

The three Kolkata Knight Riders players will undergo rehabilitation and fitness tests to determine whether they can play in the Indian Premier League. “Yes, Chakraborty and Nagarkoti are doing their rehabilitation and fitness sessions at the NCA. I think he will go to UAE with KKR team after NCA gives him fitness certificate. Gill is still training here.

