Rahul Dravid applies for Team India head coach post VVS Laxman likely to take over at NCA ajay ratra in fray to become india fielding coach

After the ICC T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team is set to get a new coach. It can be announced soon. After all the speculations, now former India cricketer Rahul Dravid has applied for the post of Indian coach. An official associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given this information.

Rahul Dravid is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) based in Bengaluru. It is believed that after becoming his head coach, former Indian cricket team batsman VVS Laxman can be given the charge of NCA. Rahul Dravid has officially applied for the post of head coach on Tuesday. The last date to apply for the post of head coach was 26 October 2021.

Sources privy to the developments confirmed to ANI that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief has applied for the position of Team India’s head coach. The source also revealed that former India batsman VVS Laxman is in the race to take over from Dravid as the NCA chief.

The source said, “Yes, former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid has applied for the post of head coach of Team India. Clearly, Laxman is in the race to take over as the NCA chief. Talks are on and we will have to see how it pans out.

At the same time, former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra has applied for the post of fielding coach of Team India. Born in Faridabad, 39-year-old Ajay Ratra has played 99 first-class matches apart from 6 Tests and 12 ODIs.

Let us tell you that the BCCI office-bearers recently met Rahul Dravid in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). There Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah and others talked to Dravid about becoming the head coach of Team India. BCCI had earlier also asked Rahul Dravid to become the head coach, but then Rahul refused.