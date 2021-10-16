rahul-dravid-head-coach-of-indian-cricket-team-after-t20-world-cup-jay-shah-sourav-ganguly-meet-to-convince-report-claimed-his-assurance-to-contract- till-2023 – After T20 World Cup, Rahul Dravid will be the new head coach of Team India, will handle the responsibility till 2023

There are reports of Rahul Dravid becoming the new coach of Team India. According to the latest media reports, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly agreed to meet him from Dubai. Along with this, there has also been talk of appointing Paras Mhabre as the bowling coach.

Head coach Ravi Shastri’s tenure will end after the T20 World Cup. According to the latest media reports, former Indian veteran Rahul Dravid has agreed to take up this post. He will take over the charge of Team India from the upcoming New Zealand series as head coach. Also, the news of Paras Mhabre becoming the bowling coach has also been given in this report.

Let us tell you that during the IPL final on Friday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah held a meeting with Dravid in Dubai. In this meeting, Shah and Ganguly persuaded the current President of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to take up this responsibility.

According to the report, a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told during the IPL final on Friday night, ‘Rahul Dravid will become the head coach of the Indian team. He will soon resign from the post of NCA chief.

Along with this, it has also been told that Paras Mhabre, a close aide of Rahul Dravid, will be appointed as the bowling coach who will replace Bharat Arun. At the same time, a decision has not been taken on the replacement of fielding coach R Sridhar. Apart from this, Vikram Rathor has been said to continue as the batting coach.

It is worth noting that Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhabre recently toured Sri Lanka as coaches with India’s youth team. India won the ODI 2-1, but in the series affected by Corona, India lost the T20 series without many key players. Shikhar Dhawan was the captain of the Indian team on this tour.

Let us tell you that immediately after the T20 World Cup, the Indian team has to play a home series against New Zealand. Three T20 and two Test matches will be played in this series. Earlier it was reported that Dravid has been agreed to be the interim coach for this series. But according to the latest report, now Dravid and Mhabre will be present with Team India for the next two years.