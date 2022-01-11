Rahul Dravid Love Story With Wife Vijeta Started From Bengaluru Also Left her Profession for his Career

Rahul Dravid married medical surgeon Vijeta Pendharkar on 4 Could 2003. After marriage, the winner gave up his career. In 2005, the 2 grew to become mother and father to son Samit for the primary time.

Rahul Dravid married medical surgeon Vijeta Pendharkar on 4 Could 2003. After marriage, the winner gave up his career. In 2005, the 2 grew to become mother and father to son Samit for the primary time.

The title of the present head coach of the Indian cricket staff, Rahul Dravid, is included within the listing of nice cricketers of the nation. He was recognized to remain on the crease greater than he scored runs with his bat throughout his profession. This was the rationale why he additionally got here to be referred to as The Wall. However behind this profession of Dravid, his spouse Vijeta additionally contributed and sacrificed.

Rahul Dravid was born on 1 January 1973 in Indore. In 1996, he made his Check debut for the Indian cricket staff in opposition to England at Lord’s. In a profession spanning 16 years, he scored 13,288 runs in 164 Checks and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs. Dravid additionally performed the one T20I match for India by which he scored 31 runs. He performed his final Check in 2012 on Australia tour.

That is the story of Rahul Dravid and Vijeta Pendharkar

Rahul Dravid married Dr. Vijeta Pendharkar on Could 4, 2003. However the story of how he met the winner is sort of fascinating. Really Dravid’s household lived in Bangalore. Within the Nineteen Seventies, the household of Vijeta Pendharkar additionally shifted there. Vijeta’s father was a Wing Commander within the Air Drive and it was from right here that the closeness between him and Dravid’s household grew.

The assembly of Rahul Dravid and Vijeta Pendharkar began from right here. It was solely after this assembly that step by step each grew to become mates since childhood. Then after the retirement of the daddy, the complete household of the winner shifted to Nagpur and from right here the winner began his medical research. After the winner got here to Nagpur, Rahul used to go to him steadily.

Kambli and Gill posted on Rahul Dravid’s birthday

After a while their friendship changed into love. In the meantime, sooner or later Rahul proposed the winner for marriage. Even the winner couldn’t flip down Rahul’s proposal and he agreed to the wedding. After marrying one another in 2003, each grew to become mother and father to their first son Samit in 2005. After this, their second son Anvay was born in 2009.

The winner contributed to Dravid’s profession by leaving medication

After marriage, Rahul Dravid’s spouse Vijeta left her medical career. Though Dravid by no means forbade the winner to do something after marriage. However the winner gave significance to her husband’s cricket profession over her desires. She determined to go away the medical line and change into a whole housewife, in order that she might focus her complete consideration on cricket and never take the stress of the youngsters.