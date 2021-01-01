Rahul Dravid Naveen Koh: Rahul Dravid could be Team India’s interim head coach after Ravi Shastri’s tenure, says Sourav Ganguly

Ravi Shastri, the current head coach of Team India, and his support staff will end their tenure after the World Twenty20. The Indian Cricket Board is not in the mood to extend the contract. In such a situation, the search for a new coach has intensified. A statement by BCCI chief and former captain Sourav Ganguly on the issue is going viral.If you want to believe in ‘Dada’, Rahul Dravid can be the temporary coach of the team. Sourav Ganguly says, ‘I know he is not interested in this job, he is not interested, but I have not spoken to him yet. We’ll see when we get to this. Ganguly had all these conversations with The Telegraph.

When Rahul Dravid was sent to coach the team on the tour of Sri Lanka this year, it was speculated that he was being groomed for a bigger responsibility. And Rahul Dravid will take over after Shastri leaves in November. But if media sources are to be believed, Dravid has made it clear to the BCCI that he wants to return to his old NCA (National Cricket Academy) role. Instead of a senior team, he wants to strengthen the backbone of Indian cricket.



Dravid’s first tenure with the national team came in 2014, when he toured the UK for the England series. He worked with India A and Under-19 teams from 2015 to 2019. The ICC Hall of Famer was the head of the National Cricket Academy. Now he has applied for the same role again.