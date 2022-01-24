Rahul Dravid Remembers Hardik Pandya And Ravindra Jadeja After ODI Series Loss In South Africa

Rahul Dravid Speaks on Rishabh Pant And Shreyas Iyer: Head coach Rahul Dravid has given a statement about giving continuous chances to Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Along with this, he has also supported the captaincy of KL Rahul after the defeat in South Africa.

The head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid, has given many statements after the humiliating defeat in Tests and ODIs on the tour of South Africa. He has admitted that the one-day cricket team lacks balance. Without naming Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, he has exposed the lack of a better all-rounder at number 6 and 7.

South Africa beat India 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. After this, Dravid was bound to be questioned, such as poor performance in the middle overs in bowling and batting, KL Rahul’s captaincy and Venkatesh Iyer not being able to bat at the top of the order, etc.

Dravid said that the rhythm of the team depends on the balance. To be honest, the players who balance the team and provide options as all-rounders at number 6, 7 or 8 were not available for selection. His gesture was clear towards Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja who are out due to fitness reasons.

“When he returns, the team will get depth. This will also give us the flexibility to play in a different way. At the same time, Dravid also talked about giving opportunities to Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the team without naming them. “We played some bad shots and couldn’t play smart in the crucial moments.

On giving opportunities to both the players, Dravid said, ‘We have given them frequent opportunities and we want them to feel safe about their place. But along with providing security and opportunities, you also expect performance. Those playing at this level are expected to perform well in times of need. We want to have all possible stability.

He further said that, ‘If you are batting at number 4, 5 or 6 then you should know what is the need of the team. Shreyas got out early in all three matches. We know that all of them have been doing well and we will support them in whatever way we can. But there is a lot of competition for every place in the team and it is not easy in these conditions.

Venkatesh Iyer also bluntly criticized the head coach

Rahul Dravid also said about young Venkatesh Iyer that, ‘Venkatesh has to mold himself in the middle order to play limited overs cricket for India. Players like Venkatesh have to be groomed as a sixth bowling option. Be it Venkatesh or Hardik or Jadeja, when they come back, we will have many options.

Asked about KL Rahul’s captaincy, the coach said that people have to understand that he did the best he could with the team available. I think he did a good job. It doesn’t all come easy when he loses but he has just started. He will learn with time and will grow as a captain with time.