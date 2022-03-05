Sports

Rahul Dravid Sachin Tendulkar Trending Rohit Sharma Declares in Mohali Test Ravindra Jadeja Misses Double Hundred

10 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rahul Dravid Sachin Tendulkar Trending Rohit Sharma Declares in Mohali Test Ravindra Jadeja Misses Double Hundred
Written by admin
Rahul Dravid Sachin Tendulkar Trending Rohit Sharma Declares in Mohali Test Ravindra Jadeja Misses Double Hundred

Rahul Dravid Sachin Tendulkar Trending Rohit Sharma Declares in Mohali Test Ravindra Jadeja Misses Double Hundred

Rahul Dravid Sachin Tendulkar Trending Rohit Sharma Declares in Mohali Test Ravindra Jadeja Misses Double Hundred

IND vs SL Mohali Test: In the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka, captain Rohit Sharma declared the first innings on 574 runs. At this time Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 175 runs but he fell 25 runs away from his maiden double century. After this people remembered the incident of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid which happened in 2004.

Contents hide
1 IND vs SL Mohali Test: In the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka, captain Rohit Sharma declared the first innings on 574 runs. At this time Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 175 runs but he fell 25 runs away from his maiden double century. After this people remembered the incident of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid which happened in 2004.
2 What happened in Multan Test?
3 Have a look at Viral Memes:-

In the Mohali Test, Indian captain Rohit Sharma declared India’s first innings at 574 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 175 at this time and was on his way to his first international double century. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid started trending after the Indian innings was declared. Along with this, people started making memes with an 18-year-old photo of Sachin Tendulkar with Jadeja.

In fact, for the 9th wicket, Ravindra Jadeja had a partnership of 101 runs with Mohammed Shami. The way he was playing, he could have scored his double century in the next 2-3 overs. But he had to return after the innings was declared. After this, pictures of the 2004 Multan Test started going viral when Sachin Tendulkar was batting on 194 and the then captain Rahul Dravid declared the innings.

READ Also  An Olympic Track Built for Speed Is Already Producing Records

What happened in Multan Test?

The Indian team was on a tour of Pakistan and the match of the Test series was being played in Multan. At that time Rahul Dravid was the captain of Team India. Sachin Tendulkar was present at the crease scoring 194 runs and Dravid declared the innings as soon as Yuvraj Singh’s wicket fell on the score of 675. After which there was a lot of debate on this issue and Sachin himself was unhappy with this decision. Virender Sehwag scored 309 runs in the same match.

Have a look at Viral Memes:-

Something similar happened in the Mohali Test too when Ravindra Jadeja was playing on 175 runs and was getting runs fast. This was the second Test century of Jadeja’s career and he was 25 runs away from his first international double century. But this wait increased and about half an hour before the team, Rohit Sharma declared the innings. At that time Rahul Dravid was the captain and at this time the head coach.

After this, continuous memes started being made on social media. People started sharing Jadeja’s photo with Sachin Tendulkar’s 2004 photo. Many people also started comparing the captains of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. People shared a photo of Mayank Agarwal in which he requests Virat Kohli from the ground to stop declaring the innings for a while and Virat accepts it.


#Rahul #Dravid #Sachin #Tendulkar #Trending #Rohit #Sharma #Declares #Mohali #Test #Ravindra #Jadeja #Misses #Double

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Gymnastics Live: Suni Lee Wins Gold, Updates and Latest Scores

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment