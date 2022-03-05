Rahul Dravid Sachin Tendulkar Trending Rohit Sharma Declares in Mohali Test Ravindra Jadeja Misses Double Hundred

IND vs SL Mohali Test: In the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka, captain Rohit Sharma declared the first innings on 574 runs. At this time Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 175 runs but he fell 25 runs away from his maiden double century. After this people remembered the incident of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid which happened in 2004.

In the Mohali Test, Indian captain Rohit Sharma declared India’s first innings at 574 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 175 at this time and was on his way to his first international double century. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid started trending after the Indian innings was declared. Along with this, people started making memes with an 18-year-old photo of Sachin Tendulkar with Jadeja.

In fact, for the 9th wicket, Ravindra Jadeja had a partnership of 101 runs with Mohammed Shami. The way he was playing, he could have scored his double century in the next 2-3 overs. But he had to return after the innings was declared. After this, pictures of the 2004 Multan Test started going viral when Sachin Tendulkar was batting on 194 and the then captain Rahul Dravid declared the innings.

What happened in Multan Test?

The Indian team was on a tour of Pakistan and the match of the Test series was being played in Multan. At that time Rahul Dravid was the captain of Team India. Sachin Tendulkar was present at the crease scoring 194 runs and Dravid declared the innings as soon as Yuvraj Singh’s wicket fell on the score of 675. After which there was a lot of debate on this issue and Sachin himself was unhappy with this decision. Virender Sehwag scored 309 runs in the same match.

Have a look at Viral Memes:-

Something similar happened in the Mohali Test too when Ravindra Jadeja was playing on 175 runs and was getting runs fast. This was the second Test century of Jadeja’s career and he was 25 runs away from his first international double century. But this wait increased and about half an hour before the team, Rohit Sharma declared the innings. At that time Rahul Dravid was the captain and at this time the head coach.

After this, continuous memes started being made on social media. People started sharing Jadeja’s photo with Sachin Tendulkar’s 2004 photo. Many people also started comparing the captains of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. People shared a photo of Mayank Agarwal in which he requests Virat Kohli from the ground to stop declaring the innings for a while and Virat accepts it.