Rahul Dravid To Hold Press Conference Against South Africa Before Boxing Day Test instead of Indian Test Captain Virat Kohli

Before the Test series against South Africa, the management has decided to keep Virat Kohli away from the press conference. Head coach Rahul Dravid will be seen facing the media alone.

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli created a new controversy while holding a press conference before leaving for the South Africa tour. The first Test match between India and South Africa will begin at Centurion on Sunday, 26 December. Before this match, there will be a press conference on Saturday but Kohli will not come in it.

Clearly the Indian team management does not want any controversy ahead of the Test series against South Africa. This is the reason why reports have been quoted that head coach Rahul Dravid will face media questions before the Test at Super Park Centurion. This press conference can be held at 4.30 pm Indian time on Saturday.

Let us tell you that before leaving for South Africa tour, Virat Kohli had created a new controversy in the press conference. He denied that he was asked to step down from T20 captaincy. While BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that, he himself had asked Kohli not to give up the captaincy.

With this statement in the last press conference, Kohli berated the BCCI President. After this the question arose that, who is true and who is false? Many veterans of the cricket world had also given their respective reactions on this matter. Keeping this controversy in view, the management has decided to keep Kohli away from the press.

Now before the start of the Test series, head coach Rahul Dravid will be seen answering questions from the media. However, once again the question has also started to arise that when will Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid come together in front of the media. So far the captain and head coach have not been seen together in the press conference. Earlier, Kohli-Shastri had held press conferences together several times.

It is worth noting that this tour of Team India was earlier to start from December 17. India also had to play a 4-match T20 series on the South Africa tour. The team’s schedule was changed amid Omicron’s growing transition and the T20 series was postponed. Now this tour will run from 26 December to 23 January in which three Tests and three ODIs will be played.