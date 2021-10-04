Rahul Gandhi criticizes media: Rahul Gandhi slams media on Lakhimpur Kheri case; Rahul Gandhi targeted the media in the Lakhimpur Kheri case

Before leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference in the capital New Delhi. This time, he targeted the government and criticized the media. Rahul said that the media has forgotten its responsibility and the opposite question is being asked.Rahul Gandhi said, ‘The job of the opposition is to create pressure. The government wants us not to present this issue and create pressure. If he had not been beaten, all the rapists would have been left behind. If we hadn’t talked about his MLA, he would have run away. We are going there and putting pressure. Because the wrong thing has been done with the farmers.

Asked by reporters, he said, ‘This is your job. You people don’t do that. You don’t do your job, you ask the opposite question. This is your responsibility too. You forgot that. Then you tell us. “The kind of questions you are asking are not asked in a democracy but in a dictatorship,” Rahul said.

The media has forgotten its responsibility

Rahul said that the media has forgotten its responsibility. Objecting to the media, he said, ‘You people ask us questions but you forget your work. The government has taken over the constitutional structure of the country. You know how the media is controlled.

‘Beatings and coercion make no difference’

Rahul Gandhi said, “Neither Priyanka nor I care about beatings or coercion.” “We have training for that,” he said. Rahul said you do anything with us. Rahul said that I want to go there and understand the ground reality. So we are going to Lucknow.

Priyanka Gandhi is still in custody

A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh today. Police have arrested his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on her way to Lakhimpur. He is being kept at the PAC Guest House in Sitapur, where Congress workers are protesting.