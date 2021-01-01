Rahul Gandhi Cycle Ride To Parliament: BJP Leader Sambit Patra taunted when will Rahul run Congress? Got these answers – Sometimes driving a tractor and sometimes a cycle, when will Rahul drive Congress? When Sambit Patra said, people started giving such a reaction

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday Had a meeting with leaders of 14 opposition parties. He had invited the leaders to the Constitutional Club for breakfast where a common strategy to corner the Narendra Modi government on issues like Pegasus, inflation etc. was discussed. After this meeting, Rahul Gandhi along with opposition leaders reached Parliament by bicycle to protest against inflation. Rahul Gandhi’s cycle march remained in the news. This issue also dominated the TV debate show where BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted Rahul Gandhi.

In India TV’s debate show, ‘Kurukshetra’, Sambit Patra targeted Rahul Gandhi saying that he sometimes drives a tractor, sometimes a cycle but when will he run the Congress. He said, ‘Rahul Gandhi was driving a tractor the day before, today he is cycling, when will this Congress run, just ask him? Will they continue to run cycles, tractors or will Congress also run them? Congress is not running, they will run tractors and cycles.

Sambit Patra has also shared this video of the debate show on his official Twitter handle, on which Twitter users are giving their feedback. A user named Rahim Sheikh while targeting Sambit Patra replied, ‘Should have gone on a bullock cart like Atal ji?’

Rahul Parson was driving a tractor..Today he is cycling…when will he run Congress? pic.twitter.com/IWwHucumeE — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 3, 2021

A user by the name of Tweety Pie wrote, ‘Why are you having trouble? Your Prime Minister runs video conferences all day, when will you run the country? A user named Devendra replied to Sambit Patra, ‘I have nothing to do with this cycle journey of Rahul ji, but the government will have to think on the issue of inflation, Sambit ji, inflation has increased a lot.’

A user named Dharmendra writes, ‘Sambit Patra ji, when will you run this country?’ A user named Rahul wrote, ‘First you run the government well. Pay attention to the welfare works also. You always target the opposition as if the government is theirs. Ask questions when you come in the role of opposition in future. Now work for the bright future of the country, this is not nonsense rhetoric.

A user named Deepak Thakur wrote, ‘When will Modi ji run the country properly? The important question is this. When will you give 2 crore jobs?’





