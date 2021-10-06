Rahul Gandhi: Dam at the airport, war with the administration, then suddenly Rahul Gandhi’s convoy left for Lakhimpur – Rahul Gandhi sat on the dam at Lucknow airport while heading towards Lakhimpur Kheri

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi insisted on going in his own car and sat on the dam at the airport.

At Rahul’s urging, the administration had to bow down, and Rahul drove out of the airport in his own car.

After getting permission to go to Lakhimpur, Rahul Gandhi and the administration clashed at the Lucknow airport. When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi insisted on going in his own car, the police asked him to take his own car. Outraged, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders sat at the airport. Eventually, the administration had to bow to Rahul’s insistence. Rahul left the airport in his own car.

Upon landing at Lucknow airport, police asked Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to take him to Lakhimpur Kheri in his vehicle. “Tell me the rules why I can’t get in my car,” Rahul told officials. If the officials do not agree, Rahul sits on the dam with Chief Minister Charanjit Channy.

5 people including Rahul and Priyanka will go to Kheri

Rahul Gandhi said, ‘We want to go in our car (Lakhimpur Kheri) but they (police) are asking us to take them in their car. I urged him to get out of his personal vehicle. They are planning something. Earlier, the Yogi government had allowed five Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Yogi Sarkar on his back

The Yogi government has come on the backfoot after the name of the BJP leader and the mutiny by the opposition in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. After the release of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi from jail, the UP government has dropped all charges against her.