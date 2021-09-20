Rahul Gandhi is forming a new team before the Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi is forming a new team?

Highlights Is Rahul Gandhi busy making his new team?

The Congress has identified about a dozen young leaders from different states.

Rahul Gandhi is believed to have contributed to the development of Punjab.

In July, addressing a meeting of his party’s social media department, Rahul Gandhi had said – “There are a lot of people who are not afraid … out of Congress … bring them in and bring those who are afraid of us here.” Get them out … Come on bro. You belong to RSS, run, have fun. No, you don’t need to. We need fearless people. This is our ideology. He seems to have taken a step in the direction of what Rahul Gandhi said. He is now trying to form a new team. He wants to side with election strategist Prashant Kishor. There have been several rounds of talks with Prashant Kishor. He also recently met Kanhaiya Kumar. The meeting is important in the sense that the Left sees its future in Kanhaiya Kumar, but there is talk that Kanhaiya will join the Congress. Kanhaiya Kumar wants to expand the scope of his politics against the BJP. He has not felt comfortable in CPI for a long time. Jignesh Mewani, the so-called Dalit face of Gujarat, is also in touch with Rahul Gandhi to join the Congress. Similarly, the Congress has identified about a dozen young leaders from different states, with whom there is some level of interaction nowadays.

Why was it needed?

When Rahul Gandhi stepped forward to take over the leadership of the party, the name of the youth brigade representing various states within the party was Team Rahul. Rahul had very friendly relations with most of the faces in this young brigade. As a result, the team became very effective on one side. On various occasions, Rahul also gave them a chance to move on. But suddenly most of the faces on his team chose their different paths. Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress and joined the BJP and became a minister at the Center. Jitin Prasad also saw his future in the BJP and left the Congress. Sushmita Deo also left the Congress and joined the TMC. Sachin Pilot was almost gone but luck did not help him and he could not cross the border. It is also said about Milind Deora that not everything goes well for him. Questions were raised about Rahul Gandhi after members of Team Rahul left the party one by one. Kapil Sibal did not hesitate to tweet Sushmita Dev about leaving the party. He had written- ‘Sushmita Deo resigned from the primary membership of our party, when the young leave, the old are blamed for the efforts to strengthen them. The party continues. Close your eyes

“We have to keep our promises to the people of Punjab,” Rahul Gandhi congratulated Channy

His decision on the captain

Rahul Gandhi’s contribution to the recent developments in Punjab is also considered to be a major one. Rahul had been fighting with the captain for a long time, but each time the captain had to drag his feet for fear of leaving the party. In 2013, Rahul Gandhi appointed Pratap Singh Bajwa as the state Congress president to create an alternative to the captain. But at the urging of the captain before the 2017 election, they had to be removed. The captain had also threatened to leave the party at the time. Rahul Gandhi could not believe that he could win the election without a captain? The same was seen in the case of Sidhu. The captain did not attach any importance to Sidhu, who joined the party on the promise of due respect for the party for four and a half years. It is said that at a recent high-level meeting, Rahul Gandhi openly stated that no one in the party can go beyond discipline. Anyone who wants to leave the party can go but no one else can be allowed to do so out of fear. It is being said that Rahul Gandhi has learned a lot from the old team. While forming new teams, Rahul Gandhi is showing more interest in adding a strong person based on ideology.