rahul gandhi jammu kashmir: Jammu Kashmir News: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP while addressing Congress workers in Jammu

Highlights Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit, addressed the workers here.

Rahul Gandhi chanted ‘Jai Mata Di’ during his visit to Jammu and targeted the BJP

Rahul Gandhi’s allegation: BJP is trying to break the mixed culture here

J.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, addressed the workers here. This time, he chanted ‘Jai Mata Di’ and targeted the BJP. Rahul Gandhi said that coming to Jammu and Kashmir feels like home. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP was trying to break the mixed culture here.

Rahul Gandhi said, ‘My family and I are also Kashmiri Pandits and we are not lying. I will solve the problems of my Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Whenever I come to Jammu and Kashmir, I feel like I have come home. My family has a long association with Jammu and Kashmir.



Rahul explained the meaning of the hand sign

Criticizing the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, “People say that the symbol of the hand is blessing, it does not mean blessing, but it means don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid to speak the truth, that’s why this symbol is the Congress party.” And the BJP is afraid of the truth. BJP is scared.

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi announced ‘Jai Mata Di’. He said, ‘People of BJP RSS are working to break the feeling of love and brotherhood in you. It makes you weak. You see your economy, tourism, business being hurt.

‘Power of the country comes from Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati’

The Congress leader further said, ‘Yesterday I went to Mataji’s temple. The temple had three symbols namely Durga ji, Lakshmi ji and Saraswati ji. The word Durga comes from Durg, which means protecting force. We worship Lakshmi, Lakshmi is the power to achieve the goal. Saraswati is also a power. Knowledge and knowledge is called Saraswati. When all three powers are in the country, the country progresses.