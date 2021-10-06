rahul gandhi lakhimpur kheri visit: Rahul Gandhi News: Before Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Lakhimpur Kheri, anti-Congress posters were put up in Lucknow

Posters have been put up in Lucknow ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Lakhimpur. These posters target Rahul and the Congress. The poster says that there is no need for fake sympathy from the Congress. It also says ‘Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi go back’. Even though the Yogi government did not allow him, Rahul Gandhi will go to Lakhimpur Kheri today.In Lucknow, a poster has been put up by Ravindra Pal Singh, president of Guru Nanak Vatika Samiti, Alambagh. It says, “No fake sympathy, no support for the 1984 murderers, we are fighting for justice, not rioters.”

Who put up posters in Lucknow?

Another similar poster has been put up by Rajendra Singh Bagga. Rahul Gandhi will visit UP to meet the families of the victims in Lakhimpur Kheri. However, the administration has rejected Rahul’s application.

Rahul will arrive in Lucknow at 12.30 pm

Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Lucknow at 12.30 pm. After reaching Lucknow on her tour, Priyanka will go to Sitapur to meet Gandhi and then to Lakhimpur. He will be accompanied by Sachin Pilot, Charanjit Singh Channy, Bhupesh Baghel and Casey Venugopal.